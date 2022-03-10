Advertisement

1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

The first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to people who were casualties of the war on drugs. - File photo(Mike Miletich)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to people who were casualties of the war on drugs.

State officials said Wednesday that people with marijuana-related convictions will get dibs on the first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses awarded by the state of New York.

It’s part of a broader effort to redress the inequities of a justice system that locked up a disproportionate number of people of color for drug crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is set to announce the planned regulations for “social equity” applicants Thursday.

