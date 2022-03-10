1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to people who were casualties of the war on drugs.

State officials said Wednesday that people with marijuana-related convictions will get dibs on the first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses awarded by the state of New York.

It’s part of a broader effort to redress the inequities of a justice system that locked up a disproportionate number of people of color for drug crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is set to announce the planned regulations for “social equity” applicants Thursday.

