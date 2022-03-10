Dartmouth student from Ukraine worries for family, watches fighting from afar

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, some people in our region with personal connections to the now war-torn country are watching and worrying.

Imagine going to college knowing that your friends and family are in harm’s way. That’s exactly the case for Marta Hulievska, a freshman at Dartmouth who is originally from Ukraine.

“I’m from Zaporizhzhia. This is eastern Ukraine,” Hulievska said.

Fear of an invasion is something Hulievska has known for almost a decade growing up in a country that has long been under fire. But currently, she is in the peaceful surroundings of Dartmouth College while her family back home continues to live in a constant state of unrest.

“A couple of days the alarm would go off like four to five times a day and every time they would text me saying we are going to the bomb shelter or like we are out of the bomb shelter. And every time they said I love you and I was just really hoping that this I love you would not be our last,” Hulievska said.

The 19-year-old is from a family of five. Her mom and two sisters have since fled the eastern side of the country to relatives in the west. But her 57-year-old father remains, quite possibly having to join the fight. She says he gets little sleep these days.

“It honestly had been pretty devastating the first times I was calling him. I call him every day,” she said.

Marta Hulievska's family in Ukraine. (Courtesy: Marta Hulievska)

Hulievska is a creative writing major. But as the battles rage on back home, she put her studies on hold. The war has made her reevaluate her life.

“It kind of has been very challenging to keep up with my academic work,” Hulievska said. “Sometimes I would sit in the lecture and think, why am I studying all of this? Why is it relevant right now if there are people dying out there?”

Right now, the college freshman is focused on activism, trying to raise awareness about the plight of her people.

“You can not actually be apolitical when you are in a bomb shelter. The bomb is not going escape your house just because you are being apolitical,” she said.

The good news-- she says the bombs on the battlefield have galvanized the spirit of the people of Ukraine. Her mission, she says, is now to spread that to others.

“Feeling guilt right now is kind of unproductive,” Hulievska said. “If I am just going to be allowing myself to be drowned with this kind of sorrow and despair and guilt, I will not do my best.”

She says people who want to help can donate to verified government agencies. She also urges people call their local senators and representatives to express their support of her home country. One important issue, she says, is the United States granting special refugee status to Ukrainians.

