Hoopcats roll Bingo, advance to America East Championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The hometown hero was cooking all night and the Player of the Year chipped in too as Vermont dominated 6th seeded Binghamton 72-42 Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. With the victory, the Cats advanced to their sixth America East Championship game in the last seven seasons.

South Burlington native and Rice alumnus Benny Shungu was the star in this one, racking up 23 points including a couple threes and a massive exclamation point dunk to disavow the Bearcats of any notions to a second half comeback. Ryan Davis added a relatively quiet 19 as the Cats pushed what was at one point just an eight point second half lead all the way out beyond the 30-point margin.

UVM will once again host the America East final, slated as always for 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The opponent, for the third time in five years, will be second seeded UMBC, who cruised past Hartford Wednesday night.

