Ice Cats season ends in playoff loss at #20 Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team fought hard but couldn’t find a late equalizer, falling to #20 Providence 2-1 in the first round of the Hockey East Tournament. With the loss, the Cats finish their season at 8-25-2.

Gabe Carriere was stellar in net, recording 38 saves, but Vermont could only find the back of the net once on a power play strike in the closing minutes off the stick of Joel Maatta.

