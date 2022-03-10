Advertisement

Ice Cats season ends in playoff loss at #20 Providence

Vermont falls 2-1 in Hockey East 1st Round
Vermont falls 2-1 in Hockey East 1st Round
Vermont falls 2-1 in Hockey East 1st Round(NESN+)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team fought hard but couldn’t find a late equalizer, falling to #20 Providence 2-1 in the first round of the Hockey East Tournament. With the loss, the Cats finish their season at 8-25-2.

Gabe Carriere was stellar in net, recording 38 saves, but Vermont could only find the back of the net once on a power play strike in the closing minutes off the stick of Joel Maatta.

