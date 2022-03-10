Advertisement

Lois McClure’s final voyage approaches

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum announced earlier this week the imminent retirement of the Lois McClure.

For 20 years, the 19th-century replica Lake Champlain freighter has sailed the lake educating people about the region’s maritime history. It was built with the help of shipwrights, historians, archaeologists, and hundreds of volunteers.

Darren Perron spoke with the museum’s executive director, Susan Evans McClure, about why now is the right time to retire the vessel.

