Massena man charged with armed rampage

MASSENA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Massena man faces a slew of charges after police say he threatened bystanders with a gun, stole multiple vehicles, and led authorities on a chase through St. Lawrence County Sunday afternoon.

New York State Police say Raymond Caron III, 51, stole a car in Waddington and fired a gun into the air in Massena. After crashing on Route 37, police say Caron pointed a gun at a passerby who had stopped to help him and stole an unattended truck. They say Caron then struck a police cruiser on his way west. Police eventually used a spike strip to stop the truck outside Ogdensburg, but they say Caron then ran away and stole a third vehicle. The chase ended when Caron ran head-on into another trooper.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was arrested Wednesday. He faces charges including robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, drugged driving, and fleeing from police. He is due in court March 21.

