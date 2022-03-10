Advertisement

More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office

Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, and now, three more people are leaving the department.

Director Tyeastia Green resigned less than a month ago and now there are more resignations in the REIB office.

Justice and Policy Manager Skylar Nash, Health Equity and Engagement Manager Nyla Ruiz, and Public Health Equity Manager Marielle Matthews are all leaving.

“Over the last two years, as part of this administration, they have been a part of Burlington making important new investments in racial justice and racial equity and starting many critical new initiatives that are now underway. I am focused on maintaining that momentum through this REIB leadership transition,” Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in a statement.

In the meantime, Burlington City Manager Phet Keomanyvanh will be leading the department. Weinberger says she has outgoing Director Green’s full support.

