New York closes 6 state prisons as inmate numbers drop
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Six correctional facilities in upstate New York are closing as the number of inmates drops across the state prison system.
The closings on Thursday were first announced in November and were expected to save $142 million. The facilities scheduled to close at the end of the business day were: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility, and Rochester Correctional Facility.
More than 1,700 people worked at facilities and there were more than 1,400 inmates. The state said inmates were transferred to other facilities and that officials worked to find other jobs for employees.
