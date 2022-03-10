New York program looks to tackle gun violence in the community

NEW YORK (WCAX) - A new program in New York has SNUG team members going into communities to tackle gun violence.

SNUG is guns spelled backward.

Right now, members of the outreach program are training at the state preparedness training center.

The training facility replicates a city and will allow them to practice mediating conflict, and working with partners to de-escalate gun violence.

“You’re part of that army. I need you. I need you to be out there. I need you to bring your talents and your experiences to solving the problems of the streets and as a result, I guarantee we’ll have more guns off the streets, more young people who find a path toward a productive life,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. D-New York.

Many of the staff members in the program lived in or grew up in the cities that they will serve.

The goal is to respond to fights and shootings, as well as create opportunities for young adults in the community.

