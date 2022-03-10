Advertisement

NH House returns to chamber after 2-year absence

The 400-member New Hampshire House has returned to its chamber, ending two years of off-site sessions during the coronavirus pandemic. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The 400-member New Hampshire House has returned to its chamber, ending two years of off-site sessions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic forced lawmakers out of the Statehouse for the first time since the Civil War.

Civility often was lacking when members instead gathered inside and outside the UNH ice arena, voted from their cars in a parking lot and held sessions in both a Bedford sports complex and a hotel expo center in Manchester.

Thursday’s session opened with tributes to House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing, who died Monday of cancer and had been fighting to allow ill lawmakers to participate in sessions remotely.

