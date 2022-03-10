Advertisement

NH lawmakers firmly reject seceding from United States

The New Hampshire House has overwhelmingly rejected a proposal aimed at breaking the state away...
- File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has overwhelmingly rejected a proposal aimed at breaking the state away from the United States, but 13 lawmakers voted in favor of doing so.

Under the proposal, voters would have been asked to amend the state Constitution to add that New Hampshire “peaceably declares independence from the United States and immediately proceeds as a sovereign nation.”

Such a change would require the support of three-fifths of the Legislature and two-thirds of voters.

More than 300 lawmakers opposed the proposal Thursday.

Similar secession efforts have failed in other states, including Mississippi and South Carolina.

