Plattsburgh seeks to address affordable housing crunch

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh residents, housing advocates, and community leaders are searching for answers to address the ongoing tight housing market there.

Like Burlington and other areas around the region, a lot of the problem comes down to a lack of supply. A study from the Plattsburgh Housing Authority in 2020 shows that just to catch up and fill the current housing needs, the Plattsburgh area would need to find an additional 950 units.

Housing advocates say without a stable, affordable, and safe place to call home, it’s hard for a person to build other aspects of their life. “It’s been a problem that housing advocates have seen building for years,” said Tara Glynn with the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.

Housing is considered “affordable” when the rent or mortgage and other housing expenses like insurance, property taxes, and utilities are no more than 30% of a resident’s income. When costs rise above that threshold, people can start to struggle with other expenses like gas, groceries, and other bills.

These are struggles that one-third of residents in the North Country are facing according to the latest numbers from the United Way of the Adirondacks. “The issue is financial instability for tens of thousands of people in our region,” said the group’s John Bernardi.

“Unfortunately, it gets exhausting and emotionally taxing for anyone to deal with,” said Travis Clancy, who used to live in Plattsburgh but left because the rent was more than he could afford. “When you are asking someone to pay 50 to 70% of their monthly take-home for their rent, that’s a heavy burden to bear -- it’s a lot of weight.”

He has since moved 30 minutes north to Champlain, where his rent is half as much but his gas expenses are now through the roof commuting to Plattsburgh -- Something that was true even before the latest gas spike. Now, Clancy wants to move back to the Plattsburgh area, but doesn’t know if that’s financially viable. “I’m sorry to say my savings account is depleted. I am living paycheck to paycheck,” he said.

“Just about every year there is an increase of $100 to $200 in rent,” said Carolyn Liberty, a home caregiver, lives with her husband Brandon in West Chazy. The couple -- he’s a disabled vet -- are also struggling to pay rent at their apartment and want to move to Plattsburgh but say rents in the city are more than they can afford on their fixed income. “Finding a two-bedroom apartment that’s not $1,400, or $1,200 or $1,600 a month is really difficult.”

The median income in Clinton County in 2019 for an individual was $29,129. Based on that number, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says an affordable rent would be around $682 a month. But the average in the Plattsburgh areas is over $850 a month.

The higher rents are being driven by a demand for apartments that is outpacing supply. Housing advocates says first-time homebuyers are experiencing this too.

“Meanwhile, they are taking up other rental housing that could go to people who can’t afford to buy a home or don’t want to buy a home. And because they can afford these entire rents, they are also pushing the rental market up, because landlords are seeing that they can get tenants that can afford these higher rents,” Glynn said.

Devi Momot, a downtown property owner, has five residential units and three retail spaces. She says while there is a lack of housing, there is also an influx of people interested in moving to the area and that units are taken as soon as they are listed. “Rental units go very quickly in the city. I think we are blessed in a lot of ways because a lot of folks want to move to the city of Plattsburgh,” Momot said.

But Clinton County Economic Development Director Molly Ryan says solving housing needs is a key element to maintaining a vibrant economy. “It is crucial that we have affordable housing. We can bring all the businesses here that we want but if we don’t have the infrastructure to support those employees, the jobs are no good,” she said.

It’s a problem that local leaders are desperately trying to fix. “Now it’s time for the city to step up and create a more progressive policy for housing and securing housing,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest. He says affordable housing has been an issue in the city for the last 10 years and the problems have gone unaddressed. Part of the problem, he says, is outdated zoning laws that deter residential construction. “Our zoning laws haven’t changed in two decades. So, if you want to know why people aren’t coming to develop in the city, that is why.”

In the Town of Plattsburgh, projects are underway to bring more housing to the region. “For the next 20 years, to define our future to what we want it to be,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

That includes housing in areas that are a walkable distance from retail, groceries, and health care. North Woods, a $24 million, 80-unit, project is expected to open later this year. “That it fits in the efforts of the town to really capture an ideally situated location as a live, work, and play environment,” Cashman said.

The Plattsburgh Housing Advisory Committee recently released a report based on the results of a survey it conducted last fall on the housing crisis.

