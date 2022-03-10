Police call on Vermonters to donate used body armor to Ukraine

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement agencies in Vermont are teaming up to get body armor to people fighting the Russians in Ukraine.

The initiative is being organized by the Vermont State Police.

State police jumped on board after National Guard soldiers in California began calling around the country looking for expired Kevlar vests.

Vt. State Police Capt. Michael Manley says police are ready to step up to help and they expect Vermonters will do the same.

“Vermonters have a long history of helping people in need and I don’t see this any differently. As you can see on the TV, the citizens of Ukraine need help and this is a way for us to be a part of that,” Manley said.

Manley says vests with a rating of level III or higher can be dropped off at any state police barracks between now and March 23. After that, they’ll be shipped to Ukraine.

