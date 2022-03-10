Police reform measure faces obstacles at Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and police reform advocates are making a last push ahead of a key deadline Friday.

Friday is crossover day, the halfway point of the session where legislative chambers swap policy bills. Lawmakers the past two years have been exploring a number of police reform measures, from banning qualified immunity for law enforcement, to doing away with no-knock warrants, and reclassifying some drugs. But some of the measures don’t have the unanimous support they need to move forward.

“I think it is the emotional and heated issues that are happening that are getting away from the foundational issues that are getting away from the conversation of keeping people safe,” said Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, P/D - Essex.

Police and some municipal leaders have pushed back against getting rid of qualified immunity, which shields police and other officials from being sued. They say that would require towns to invest in more insurance and would make police recruitment even more difficult than it already is. Sponsors of the bill say if the issue does not make the crossover deadline, they will have to resume the discussion next session.

