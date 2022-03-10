Rally aims to keep Tibet in Vermonters’ minds amid war in Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tibetans in Burlington hope the world doesn’t forget their plight as they stand in support of Ukraine.

Dozens of people gathered on Thursday to mark 63 years since the Tibetan uprising protesting the Chinese occupation.

It’s unknown how many were killed in that protest, but 80,000 fled, mainly to India, including the Dalai Lama.

Those at the rally say since China took control of Tibet, they’ve killed more than 1 million Tibetans and destroyed 6,000 Buddhist monasteries.

“We want the world to know that the Tibetans are suffering under the Chinese operation and we want the support of the world likewise to the Ukraine,” said Sonam Csopsel, the former president of the Tibetan Association of Vermont.

“When we uneducatedly, ignorantly, selfishly buy made in China products, what we do is we sponsor the human rights violations in Tibet,” said Anak Tsuten of South Burlington. “It’s Ukraine today. It will be Taiwan tomorrow. It was Tibet yesterday.”

They want consumers to stop buying Chinese products to exert economic pressure similar to the movement to not buy Russian goods.

