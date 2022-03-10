Advertisement

Rally aims to keep Tibet in Vermonters’ minds amid war in Ukraine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tibetans in Burlington hope the world doesn’t forget their plight as they stand in support of Ukraine.

Dozens of people gathered on Thursday to mark 63 years since the Tibetan uprising protesting the Chinese occupation.

It’s unknown how many were killed in that protest, but 80,000 fled, mainly to India, including the Dalai Lama.

Those at the rally say since China took control of Tibet, they’ve killed more than 1 million Tibetans and destroyed 6,000 Buddhist monasteries.

“We want the world to know that the Tibetans are suffering under the Chinese operation and we want the support of the world likewise to the Ukraine,” said Sonam Csopsel, the former president of the Tibetan Association of Vermont.

“When we uneducatedly, ignorantly, selfishly buy made in China products, what we do is we sponsor the human rights violations in Tibet,” said Anak Tsuten of South Burlington. “It’s Ukraine today. It will be Taiwan tomorrow. It was Tibet yesterday.”

They want consumers to stop buying Chinese products to exert economic pressure similar to the movement to not buy Russian goods.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dexter
Police arrest Barre City man for 2 bank robberies
Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
Vt. homeless hotel undergoes health inspection
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Woodbury Fire Department
Police: Woodbury car intentionally set on fire

Latest News

The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a charter change in Brattleboro that would...
Vt. lawmakers expected to override veto expanding Brattleboro voting age
An example of pod low-barrier shelters by Avivo.
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
Rally aims to keep Tibet in Vermonters’ minds amid war in Ukraine
Correctional officers say violence runs rampant at Dannemora, the Northern New York prison...
Union: Correctional officers injured in attacks at Dannemora
Plattsburgh seeks to address affordable housing crunch