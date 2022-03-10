Sneak peek at new film inspired by Mount Washington rescue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new movie out later this month tells the story of a harrowing rescue for hikers on Mount Washington.

“Infinite Storm” tells the story of former New Hampshire resident and experienced hiker Pam Bales, who, while scaling Mount Washington, turns back when a storm hits and finds another lone hiker stranded, who has given up. Bales makes it her mission to get him to safety, as well.

In the film, actress Naomi Watts plays Bales.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with them both about the film and its message.

“To me, it’s about courage, determination, survival on both my side and Jeff’s side. It’s knowing when you need some help and accepting it,” Bales said.

“Pam’s level of courage is so deep and moving. The kindness of strangers. And she also feels to me like someone I just want to know,” Watts said.

Despite being about New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, the movie was actually filmed in Slovenia.

“Infinite Storm” premieres on March 25.

