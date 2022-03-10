Tips for parents navigating new masking rules with their kids

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much like when the masks went on to prevent COVID, some kids are now worried about taking them off.

High-schoolers in Montpelier recently walked out of class in opposition to relaxed masking rules in schools.

As the guidance changes in Vermont and schools ditch mask mandates, mental health professionals advise parents and teachers to be on the lookout for kids who may be depressed or anxious.

“You’re noticing there is a significant change in sleep or appetite, they’re not as social in or outside school, that is a concern and parents should seek out the support of a pediatrician or if there’s a mental health provider seek the help of that provider,” said Dr. Dawn Gonsalves of MVP Health Care.

The doctor advises parents to sit down with their kids to determine whether masking is right for them and to explain that other families may choose a different masking approach. She says that could help avoid bullying in schools.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Dr. Dawn Gonsalves for more tips for parents navigating masking rules with their kids.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.