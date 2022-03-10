Union: Correctional officers injured in attacks at Dannemora

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Corrections officers say violence runs rampant at the Clinton Correctional Facility, the Northern New York prison David Sweat and Richard Matt famously escaped.

The union that represents corrections officers says there have been three attacks in the last two weeks at the Dannemora prison.

In one, a single inmate allegedly assaulted a sergeant and officer twice in the same day.

In another, they say one inmate beat and stabbed another in the food line. Corrections officers found a sharpened toothbrush possibly used in the attack.

In the third, the union says an inmate punched an officer in the throat and spat on two other employees.

