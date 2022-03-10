Advertisement

Union: Correctional officers injured in attacks at Dannemora

Correctional officers say violence runs rampant at Dannemora, the Northern New York prison...
Correctional officers say violence runs rampant at Dannemora, the Northern New York prison David Sweat and Richard Matt famously escaped. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Corrections officers say violence runs rampant at the Clinton Correctional Facility, the Northern New York prison David Sweat and Richard Matt famously escaped.

The union that represents corrections officers says there have been three attacks in the last two weeks at the Dannemora prison.

In one, a single inmate allegedly assaulted a sergeant and officer twice in the same day.

In another, they say one inmate beat and stabbed another in the food line. Corrections officers found a sharpened toothbrush possibly used in the attack.

In the third, the union says an inmate punched an officer in the throat and spat on two other employees.

Related Stories:

2 inmates cut and slashed at Dannemora Prison

Dannemora guards injured in slashing, biting incident

Prison assault reignites debate over New York solitary confinement law

Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dexter
Police arrest Barre City man for 2 bank robberies
Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
Vt. homeless hotel undergoes health inspection
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Woodbury Fire Department
Police: Woodbury car intentionally set on fire

Latest News

sdf
With federal funding expiring, do Vt. lawmakers have appetite for universal school meals
sdf
Police reform measure faces obstacles at Statehouse
sdf
Dartmouth student from Ukraine worries for family, watches fighting from afar
A new movie tells the story of a harrowing rescue for hikers on Mount Washington.
Sneak peek at new film inspired by Mount Washington rescue