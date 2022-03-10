Vt. lawmakers expected to override veto expanding Brattleboro voting age

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Friday are preparing to override a veto by Governor Phil Scott on a bill that would lower the voting age in Brattleboro.

The charter change would have extended the voting age in local elections to 16 and 17-year-olds as well as allowing them to run for local office. The charter change was approved by Brattleboro voters in 2019 by a large margin. Organizers say extending the vote to younger people improves civic engagement.

As with some other recent election-related charter changes, Scott vetoed the bill, saying he had concerns that election-related changes should be done on a statewide level. In his veto letter to lawmakers, Scott says new research shows cognitive decision-making is not fully developed in teenagers.

Lawmakers last summer overrode a pair of vetoes on charter changes in Winooski and Montpelier allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, and many of them got to exercise that new power during Town Meeting Day last week. Many lawmakers have argued that towns should be able to pass their own rules.

The override vote was scheduled for earlier this week but several lawmakers were absent. It is expected to succeed after the bill originally passed the House with a 102 vote margin and the Senate with a 20 vote margin. The House is set to vote Friday at 9:30 a.m. and then move to the Senate.

