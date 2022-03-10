War in Ukraine to impact grain, food prices

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing issues here at home like rising gas prices. But it will also cause already higher food prices to go up further.

“Yeah, well my wife gives me a report every time she goes to the market. Definitely notice increases in prices across the board,” said Kevin Fleming, a South Burlington shopper.

The head butcher at Shelburne Meat Market says they’re doing what they can to keep costs down, but the cost of meat and grain is connected, and Ukraine is a major player in world grain.

“It’s been climbing. It plateaus a little, and then it climbs again,” said Chris Allard, the head butcher and manager at Shelburne Meat Market.

Allard says since March of 2020, meat prices have climbed steadily and will continue to do so. He says they try to help shoppers by not overreacting, and he believes their business has an advantage.

“Being a smaller store, we have a lot more control over our pricing,” said Allard.

Allard says shopping in larger chains, you might be a little more price conscious. But it’s not just the pandemic causing issues, and it’s not just meat.

“Ukraine is a major player in the world grain market,” said Steve Pecsok, an assistant professor at Middlebury College.

Pecsok says the ongoing war and refugee crisis will ripple across store shelves all over the world. He says Ukraine supplies 30% of the world’s sunflower seed exports, 12% of the wheat, and 17% of the corn.

Ukraine and Russia combined account for about a third of the worlds wheat and barley.

“It’s going to be higher bread prices, it’s going to be higher cereal prices,” said Pecsok.

But kicking carbs won’t save your wallet.

These grains also contribute to feed livestock which means farmers spend more money to take care of their animals, and you spend more to buy meat.

Corn contributes to high fructose corn syrup, found in a lot of cheap food.

“It’s really going to affect those that don’t have a lot to spend on groceries anyway,” said Pecsok.

Pecsok predicts lower income populations will likely feel price hikes the most.

The longer the war goes, he says the worse the impact long-term.

He says for the people in Ukraine, he hopes the fighting ends soon, but still expects food prices to fluxuate.

“I expect a lot of volatility through the end of the year as far as food prices,” said Pecsok.

Something Allard says they will watch closely.

“If it seems like things are going to be creeping up, we will make sure that is a concrete trend instead of just a blip in the radar,” said Allard.

American farmers are also feeling the impacts from just about all angles -- fuel, feed, and fertilizer.

Corn and grain is a major component to livestock feed, this on top of expensive fuel prices for tractors and trucks.

Russia is also one the world’s largest suppliers of fertilizer.

The hit to grain exports out of Europe, means farmers here stateside could grow more and make a profit.

Something Pecsok expects them to be thinking about heading into the growing season.

“They’re going to have higher fuel prices. They are going to have higher fertilizer prices. That’s the market saying don’t use as much fuel and fertilizer, but the market on the other end, is saying with wheat $12 a bushel and corn $7 a bushel, produce more corn and wheat. And I think those signals from the market are going to more than offset the higher input cost,” said Pecsok.

Pecsok says the bigger gamble is the weather not prices. He cites South America, where they have been in a severe drought and warm weather that’s affecting world soybean prices because of lack of crop.

