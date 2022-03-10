With federal funding expiring, do Vt. lawmakers have appetite for universal school meals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont public school students got free meals throughout the pandemic thanks to federal aid, but Congress is ending that funding in June. Now, state lawmakers are debating whether to pick up the tab.

The idea of providing universal meals was gaining traction in Montpelier until the pandemic threw those efforts off the rails. Now, almost two years later, lawmakers are ready to tackle the issue again. The original measure has been pared down to only include universal breakfast, leaning on local farms and agriculture.

“We don’t want to go back to a system where Vermont children are learning what hunger feels like when at school, and we don’t have to,” said Anore Horton with Hunger Free Vermont.

Studies have shown kids do better in class when they’re not hungry and supporters say universal meals would take the pressure off of families that don’t qualify for free or reduced meals. “Either sending their student with food or with money to purchase food is difficult, it’s released that pressure,” said Scott Fay with the Essex Westford School District.

Many lawmakers we spoke with say there isn’t really a big disagreement over the merit of providing universal school meals, but the big sticking point is how to pay for it. Some estimates indicate the cost as high as $45 million and as low as $15 million from the Education Fund.

There are also questions of how best to support students coming out of the pandemic. “One of our members in our committee today asked what’s important -- should we do free and reduced breakfasts and lunch or do we need more literacy teachers in our schools?” said Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland.

Vt. Education Secretary Dan French last month said the Scott administration is trying to work with the Legislature but the issue and how it affects other educational programs is complex. “We use the statistic of eligibility for free and reduced lunch as a proxy for poverty and that touches a lot of our other programs,” he said.

And it also affects the Legislature’s education funding reforms. Lawmakers next week will consider the issue, including a proposal to provide two days of breakfast and lunch to every pre-k to 12th-grade student.

The current federal waiver for school meals ends on June 30th.

