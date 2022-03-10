BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! As we inch a little closer to spring, we’ll be getting a springlike day today - a good deal of sunshine and temperatures that will be a little above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 39°). BUT . . . it is still winter, and sure enough, we have a winter storm coming in for the weekend.

With a bubble of high pressure overhead today, skies will be partly sunny. Friday will feature more clouds and possibly a few snow showers in our northern areas, mainly in the higher elevations.

Then . . . here we go! A frontal system will be moving in from the west Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow will develop over northern NY in the wee hours of Saturday morning with a possible, brief wintry mix of snow & rain in the Champlain Valley. The mix will quickly transition to just snow by daybreak. As the front moves slowly towards the SE, the snow will also spread across the area. Low pressure will ride up along the front from SW to NE, rapidly intensifying as it comes through our region. During that time of intensification, from daybreak until around Noontime, the snow will really come down hard & heavy, possibly at 2″ or more per hour. As the storm moves by, the snow will taper off to lingering snow showers in the evening & overnight hours, and a bit into early Sunday morning.

All told, we will end up with a good 8-12″ of new snow for most of us by Sunday morning, with 12-15″ possible in the higher elevations into the Northeast Kingdom and also the Adirondacks.

The wind will become strong out of the NW Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. That wind will blow & drift the snow, and possibly create power outages. The wind will also bring in a batch of cold, Arctic air. Wind chills by Sunday morning will be in the teens BELOW zero!

It will be clearing out for the rest of Sunday with diminishing winds. Then we’ll get back to springlike weather for the start of next week. A small disturbance could bring a few snow/rain showers on Tuesday, otherwise skies will be partly sunny.

Also, Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend! Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead 1 hour early Sunday morning (”spring forward”). And take this opportunity (in between shoveling and plowing) to change the batteries on your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the evolution of this winter storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.