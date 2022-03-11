Auto insurance rates on the rise

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Auto insurance rates are on the rise again after a pandemic lull

During the first year of the pandemic, insurance companies refunded millions to drivers because many were staying home. However, now that driving is back up, so are accidents. On top of that, inflationary and supply chain pressures are leading insurance companies to ask for more.

“They’re experiencing the same things that we are all seeing in the marketplace -- higher used car prices, higher autobody prices, repair shop costs -- all leading to increases on their end. And the way insurance works is they’re going to match what’s going out,” said Alan Kinney of Kinney Insurance Agency.

He says that the marketplace is catching up to the higher prices folks are experiencing in their daily lives. His company works with 15 different insurance carriers and larger companies are coming in with higher prices. “Those folks you see advertise a lot on TV, you may see a big jump with those. Our more local, regional, mutual-style companies looking at a three to seven percent rate increase. So, it’s a little more measured, which is typically what we see a little more rate stability out of those types of companies,” Kinney said.

Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak says that they are enhancing their oversite of auto rate filings. “We certainly will do all we can to make sure that the rates are as low as they can be and should be based on the rest that are present, but consumers should also take advantage of our competitive market in Vermont and take a look at whether they can get a better rate somewhere else.”

Some people we spoke with say they haven’t seen a price hike yet because their auto-renewal isn’t up yet. “The gas prices, the increases have been incredible, so quickly, and I’d really noticed the food prices have gone up. That’s mostly with COVID, so that’s just going to escalate as well,” said Tricia Sulva of Charlotte.

Other people say they have started to feel the impact of higher rates. “The last time I tried to open an insurance policy compared to this time was a lot more expensive than it has been. Usually, I pay less than $100 a month for my policy, and for this policy it was like $160,” said Danielle Juaire of Burlington.

Insurance professionals say that home insurance is up as well, but that market is a lot more stable than the auto market. They also say once other parts of the auto market like car prices and autobody prices stabilize, the insurance market should follow.

