Claremont funeral home director accused of operating without license

File image
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a funeral home director has been accused of operating his business without a license and four counts of transporting bodies without burial permits.

Sixty-five-year-old James Roy, the owner of Roy Funeral Home in Claremont, also is accused of two counts of making funeral arrangements without a license; one count of failing to transmit a death record; and three counts of unsworn falsification. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

Roy was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 16. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. An email was sent to his business seeking comment.

