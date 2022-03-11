Advertisement

Dr. Levine on lessons learned from 2-year global pandemic

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend marks two years since Governor Phil Scott declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has seen more than 600 deaths, gone through several variants, masked and unmasked and masked again. Vermonters have received vaccinations and boosters and other new treatments to fight the virus.

Darren Perron spoke with Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about attempts to get lives back on track and public health lessons learned over the past two years.

You can watch Darren’s full interview with Dr. Levine coming up this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

