Dr. Levine on lessons learned from 2-year global pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend marks two years since Governor Phil Scott declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has seen more than 600 deaths, gone through several variants, masked and unmasked and masked again. Vermonters have received vaccinations and boosters and other new treatments to fight the virus.

Darren Perron spoke with Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about attempts to get lives back on track and public health lessons learned over the past two years.

You can watch Darren’s full interview with Dr. Levine coming up this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.