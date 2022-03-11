Heating oil spike marks costly end to winter in New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Heating oil prices have topped $5 per gallon this week, walloping people who rely on the energy source to stay warm.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said New Englanders were paying $2.81 a gallon for heating oil a year ago. As of Monday, the regional average had jumped to $4.96 on average, and the price has kept on inching upward.

One energy expert encouraged New Englanders to purchase only what’s needed to get through the spring. Mark Wolfe from the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association said prices will likely drop in the coming months.

