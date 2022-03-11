Advertisement

New York officials call for renewed border cooperation

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh has started a countdown to what it’s calling “Separation Day,” the two-year anniversary of travel restrictions at the Canadian border, and they’re calling for a plan to end all remaining COVID restrictions.

“Enormous harm has been done, enormous harm continues to be done,” said Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

March 21 will mark the two-year anniversary of when travel restrictions were first put into place at the U.S.-Canadian border. Since then, the border has re-opened but travelers still need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative antigen test within 72 hours of arriving at the border. Douglas says travel is down by 90% and those restrictions are the cause.

“Get back to normal. I really do, even if I’m wearing a mask. I think people should be able to decide,” said Helen Pepper of Plattsburgh.

But Vini Fallica, another Plattsburgh resident, says he understands the need for restrictions. “A contagion is a horrible thing. They have to do that to keep their people safe. I don’t hold it against them, you know,” he said.

Douglas says the lack of a plan or metrics for a reopening is hurting the relationship between the two countries. “I don’t want to dwell too much on the dollar and cent impact on this. It’s about doing deep and lasting damage to the most special, bi-national, social relationship on the face of the Earth,” he said.

Chris Kirkey, a Canadian studies professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, says that special relationship started to wilt well before the pandemic. “Yes, you can advocate for it, you can lobby for it, and you can bemoan the fact that Canada and the United States aren’t talking as actively or engaged as they used to be. I’m not sure that’s going to return,” he said.

Douglas is calling on President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau to take action. “Maybe it’s time for the two countries to actually coordinate their policies at the border, maybe it’s time for some urgency,” he said.

