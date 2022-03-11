Newport woman arrested in state trooper assault

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport woman wanted for dragging a State Trooper with her car has been arrested, Thursday.

Vermont State Police say they pulled over a car in a traffic stop in Derby and Angela Birk, 40, of Newport was a passenger inside.

Birk had active warrants out for her arrest, after dragging Sgt. Matthew Tarricone with her car during a traffic stop on February 24th.

Police say Birk was taken to the Derby Barracks, pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $5,000 bail.

