Advertisement

Newport woman arrested in state trooper assault

Angela Birk
Angela Birk(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport woman wanted for dragging a State Trooper with her car has been arrested, Thursday.

Vermont State Police say they pulled over a car in a traffic stop in Derby and Angela Birk, 40, of Newport was a passenger inside.

Birk had active warrants out for her arrest, after dragging Sgt. Matthew Tarricone with her car during a traffic stop on February 24th.

Police say Birk was taken to the Derby Barracks, pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $5,000 bail.

Related Stories:

Newport woman wanted after dragging trooper with car

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Massena man charged with armed rampage
Russia's war against Ukraine is causing issues here at home.
War in Ukraine to impact grain, food prices
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Montpelier Police work towards more empathetic policing strategies
Montpelier Police work towards more empathetic policing strategies
Montpelier Police Department in March of 2022
Montpelier Police work towards more empathetic policing strategies
The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a charter change in Brattleboro that would...
Vt. lawmakers expected to override veto expanding Brattleboro voting age
An example of pod low-barrier shelters by Avivo.
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown