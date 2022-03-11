Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Molly

This sweet 16 year old lady is looking for a new home.
This sweet 16 year old lady is looking for a new home.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 16-year-old spayed female cat named Molly.

Molly is a super sweet senior gal. She will be your best friend in exchange for attention and catnip. This spunky girl is looking for her next home. If you want to learn more about this lovely lady check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

