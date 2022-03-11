Pets with Potential: Meet Molly

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 16-year-old spayed female cat named Molly.

Molly is a super sweet senior gal. She will be your best friend in exchange for attention and catnip. This spunky girl is looking for her next home. If you want to learn more about this lovely lady check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.