Police investigating fatal hit and run in East Barre

EAST BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an apparent hit and run that killed a Barre Town woman Thursday night.

It happened on Westerville Road. Barre Town Police say they responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a woman found in the road. The woman, later identified as Brandi Klassen, 36, of Barre Town, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates she may have been hit by a passing vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

