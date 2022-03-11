Program will help struggling homeowners with mortgage, bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say a new, federally funded program will provide relief to eligible homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage, property taxes, utility bills, and other costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund will offer assistance for delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowner insurance, condominium fees, and utility payments. The total maximum benefit per property is $20,000. Applications are being accepted and payments to providers are expected to begin later this month.

The program was established through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery in partnership with the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.

