Public to weigh in on Vt. deer, moose management

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife managers are holding public hearings next week on deer and moose management in the coming year.

The discussions include the results of last year’s hunting seasons and prospects for the next one. The state has seen an increasing deer population, particularly in more urban areas. Meanwhile, the moose population continues to struggle from winter ticks, thought to be connected to the changing climate. The department has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits next fall for the northeastern corner of the state to reduce the effects of winter ticks on the animal’s population.

“We want to strike a balance between sustainable populations, healthy populations, and also provide people who want to hunt or who want to see wildlife and kind of balance everything out with the science of what the landscape can support,” said Deputy Chief Warden Maj. Justin Stedman.

Three in-person hearings will be held, all at 6:30 p.m.:

March 21 at Spaulding High School

March 23 at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton

March 24 at Lake Region High School in Orleans.

An online meeting takes place on March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Related Stories:

Preliminary Vermont deer hunting data released

Moose hunt proposed in northeastern Vermont

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.