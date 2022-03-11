Advertisement

Region braces for late winter storm

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecasters say a powerful, late-winter storm combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to dump snow from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend.

With snowfall totals ranging from about 4 inches in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi to about 13 inches in northern Maine, the storm could cause travel problems and power outages across a wide part of the Eastern United States from late Friday through early next week.

The system is referred to by some as an ominous-sounding “bomb cyclone.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Angela Birk
Woman accused of dragging trooper with car arrested
Massena man charged with armed rampage

Latest News

This sweet 16 year old lady is looking for a new home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Molly
File photo
Vt. Senate approves bill banning discriminatory school mascots
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
x
Vt. priest removed from parish for bucking diocese COVID protocols