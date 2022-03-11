Rice completes three-peat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rice Green Knights found the extra gear they needed in the second half, coming from behind to down Rutland 45-41 Thursday night at Patrick Gym. With the win, Rice claimed its third straight D1 boys basketball state title.

Trailing 21-12 at the break, the Knights caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half, with Adam Bilodeau and Drew Bessette combining for 27 points to lead the way. Sharif Sharif and Mo Kanneh also made critical plays down the stretch to help seal the victory.

The championship is the 18th in program history.

