Advertisement

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Russian regulators said Friday that internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram because it’s being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers, in Moscow’s latest move to tighten up access to foreign social platforms.

The communications and media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement that it’s restricting national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.”

Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which also owns Instagram, didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

Roskomnadzor specifically cited a Thursday tweet by Meta spokesman Andy Stone conveying a company statement saying it had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders’.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledges unity and support to NATO allies. (Source: CNN, POOL, POOL (TURKEY) RUSSIA 24, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, TELEGRAM)

Stone’s statement followed a Reuters report that Meta was making a temporary change to its hate speech policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

The statement stressed that the company “still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”

Russian has already blocked access to Facebook, limited access to Twitter and criminalized the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports, as part of President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on social media and news outlets like the BBC.

Big tech companies, meanwhile, have moved to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation, especially for European users.

Google has blocked European users from viewing YouTube channels operated by RT and Sputnik, which TikTok has disabled their European accounts. Meta has barred Russian state media from Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Angela Birk
Woman accused of dragging trooper with car arrested
Massena man charged with armed rampage

Latest News

Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
During his remarks on Friday, Biden said the US will not fight Russia in Ukraine but will stand...
Biden says US will not fight Russia in Ukraine
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins also urged parents to keep track of their children's...
Sheriff wants cell phones banned in schools after alleged hate crime
File photo
New York is urged to pay public’s ballooning utility debt