Snowplow Spotlight: Sutton Cats Rule the Road and Bob the Plower

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight, we are highlighting two plows: Sutton Cats Rule the Road and Bob the Plower.

The Sutton Cats Rule the Road truck was named by a student from the Sutton School.

The principal says they chant at the end of their monthly school wide assembly.

The cat is driven by Josh McClure. He’s been with VTrans for six years and takes care of I-91 from Lyndonville to Sheffield.

Bob the Plower is driven by Bill Devins.

This is Bill Devins and his truck, Bob the Plower!

Devins has been with VTrans since 2004 and is a Sign Crew Specialist. He’s actually just filling in for the vacant plow route that goes from Rt. 12A from Randolph to Roxbury and Rt. 12 from Randolph to Brookfield.

The kids at Randolph Elementary named Bob and the assistant principal says it’s been a great opportunity for students to see the truck in action and focus on the work of others in their community.

