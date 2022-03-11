Advertisement

Snowplow Spotlight: Sutton Cats Rule the Road and Bob the Plower

Meet VTrans plow truck Sutton Cats Rule the Road.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight, we are highlighting two plows: Sutton Cats Rule the Road and Bob the Plower.

The Sutton Cats Rule the Road truck was named by a student from the Sutton School.

The principal says they chant at the end of their monthly school wide assembly.

The cat is driven by Josh McClure. He’s been with VTrans for six years and takes care of I-91 from Lyndonville to Sheffield.

Bob the Plower is driven by Bill Devins.

This is Bill Devins and his truck, Bob the Plower!

Devins has been with VTrans since 2004 and is a Sign Crew Specialist. He’s actually just filling in for the vacant plow route that goes from Rt. 12A from Randolph to Roxbury and Rt. 12 from Randolph to Brookfield.

The kids at Randolph Elementary named Bob and the assistant principal says it’s been a great opportunity for students to see the truck in action and focus on the work of others in their community.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Massena man charged with armed rampage
An example of pod low-barrier shelters by Avivo.
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
Russia's war against Ukraine is causing issues here at home.
War in Ukraine to impact grain, food prices

Latest News

This is Bill Devins and his truck, Bob the Plower!
Snowplow Spotlight: Bob The Plower
Meet VTrans plow truck Sutton Cats Rule the Road.
Snowplow Spotlight: Sutton Cats Rule the Road
Montpelier Police work towards more empathetic policing strategies
Montpelier Police to use a gel instead of pepper spray
Angela Birk
Woman accused of dragging a trooper with car arrested