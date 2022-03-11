Advertisement

Sununu kicks off NH maple season with official tree-tapping

Governor Chris Sununu officially kicked off maple season Friday by taping a tree at the Stuart...
Governor Chris Sununu officially kicked off maple season Friday by taping a tree at the Stuart and John's Sugarhouse in Westmoreland.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu officially kicked off the maple sugaring season in the Granite State Friday.

The governor helped tap a tree at the Stuart and John’s Sugarhouse in Westmoreland. Students from the nearby elementary school also took part in the ceremonial event. Sununu says his number one agricultural priority is maintaining the farms that are currently operating across the state.

“Maintaining our farms, maintaining the fact that they are locally-owned, locally-run. They are such a part, not just of our heritage in New Hampshire, but our economy as well, and making sure we are really advertising that, really promoting that. And it’s working. We are seeing some younger families come in and buy some of these farms and really bringing that next generation of leadership to them,” Sununu said.

When it comes to maple syrup production, New Hampshire only produces a fraction of Vermont’s annual production, but Sununu says Granite State maple syrup is shipped all over the world, making the state the country’s top international exporter.

