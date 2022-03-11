Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-89 Thursday
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigation a crash that caused a tractor-trailer to rollover on I-89.
It happened Thursday afternoon at Mile 17 and Exit 8 near Warner.
Police say traffic began to brake and so did the driver of a truck. But he lost control, and the truck flipped on its side and slid for about 200 feet.
That damaged the guardrail and part of a bridge.
Police say both lanes of I-89 SB were shut down for an extended period of time.
The 27-year-old driver went to the hospital for evaluation.
The truck was loaded with packaged crushed stone.
