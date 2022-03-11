Advertisement

Vermont mother-daughter team write book on COVID resiliency

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new children’s book from a Vermont mother-daughter team celebrates resiliency during the pandemic.

The book, aptly titled, “I Appreciate your Resilience,” was written by Clarissa Kendall and her daughter, Casey, of Ryegate. Clarissa says she wrote it because she couldn’t find books about resiliency for her children and couldn’t find one that she thought encompassed their experiences -- experiences that she says are important to acknowledge.

“I definitely wanted my kids to take what they have learned through the pandemic and be able to be a little more resilient in the future. I mean, they had two years of all these setbacks and interruptions in their life and I think it’s really important to discuss it with them. They’re not going to forget this and they’re really going to carry on and be more resilient in the future,” Kendall said.

The book is available at many local libraries, bookstores, and online for purchase.

