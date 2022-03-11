Vt. group looks to count women-owned businesses

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont group is compiling a first-ever list of women-owned businesses in the state in an effort to help them connect with each other and provide tools for success.

There are over 81,000 Vermont businesses and a survey by the Vermont Women’s Fund is looking to see how many are women-owned and where they are.

Rosann Kramer, the owner of Runway Auto collision center in South Burlington, says she was denied loans to purchase her building two times, despite being qualified, offering a down payment, and having good credit. A third bank finally gave her the loan, sparking a years-long journey that has put her in a position to give back.

“I had a checklist for what I wanted for a collision center, the size, the market,” Kramer said. She opened the shop eight years ago. She says she knew what she wanted after 16 years working in the field, so she went out and got it. “More than half of the employees that are here were here when we bought it.”

Kramer believes she has created a strong and stable place to work. She’s the boss in a male-dominated field, causing her to feel like she often has to be more upfront or assertive. And she’s not alone. “Always excited about getting the name of women businesses out there, because one of the biggest constraints is funding,” said Kramer.

“The more we can learn, the more we can stimulate Vermont’s economy,” said Meg Smith with the Vermont Women’s Fund. Her team created “This Way UP: There’s power in our numbers,” an initiative to sign up and count every woman-owned business in the state.

They launched the survey last October and hope to have 10,000 businesses signed up by the end of the year. Right now, there are 1,308 businesses surveyed. Smith says it’s much more than just getting a headcount. “Our underlying goal is not only to identify and count women-owned businesses but to also connect them so they have the tools to grow, because it will have a huge impact on Vermont’s economy,” she said.

The survey is counting revenue, jobs created, and what challenges still lie ahead, like revenue disparity. “Revenue differences between women-owned businesses to male-owned businesses was 19 cents to the dollar,” said Smith. She says correcting that alone could bring billions to the state economy.

They are counting and locating -- that’s step one -- but they also see this as a chance for support. “To connect them so they have the tools to grow,” said Smith.

“Without the data, you can’t move forward. You have to start with that,” said Kramer. And while they still have a ways to go to hit their 10,000 business goal, Kramer sees this groundwork as vital. “It will matter. Maybe not this year and maybe not for you, because maybe you are already in business and successful, but for all the women looking to come behind you.”

