Vt. lawmakers begin veto overrides on gun bill, Brattleboro voting age

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers on Friday began override voting on two bills vetoed by Governor Phil Scott.

The Senate voted to override the governor’s veto on a gun bill by a 21 to 9 margin. The original bill extends the default proceed period -- also known as the Charleston loophole -- from three days to 30-days. A compromise measure in the works earlier this week would have extended the period to seven days, something the governor said he could agree to. It’s not clear yet if the House will follow suit with the Senate in seeking the longer wait period opposed by the governor. The bill also bans guns in hospitals and allows law enforcement to seize a firearm from suspects of domestic abuse.

In another override vote, the House voted 102 to 47, siding with Brattleboro residents on a charter change that would extend the voting age in local elections to 16 and 17-year-olds. The governor vetoed the measure, saying he opposed the patchwork approach to election rules. The Senate is expected to take an override vote on that bill next week.

