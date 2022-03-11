Vt. priest removed from parish for bucking diocese COVID protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Diocese has sidelined a priest for ignoring pandemic safety measures.

Bishop Christopher Coyne says Reverend Peter Williams of the Holy Family Parish in Springfield was removed Tuesday from his duties. Coyne says Williams for months refused to wear a mask during services. While the decision was challenging, he says it was the right one.

“There is a large division in the parish. There is a lot of anger over this. If all you have to do is wear a mask -- a piece of cloth over your face -- in order for people to feel safe to come to be with you and if that’s all you have to do -- why. Just do it” Coyne said.

He says Williams’ actions were a sign of disobedience and disrespect towards the office of the bishop. The parish is working to maintain coverage until a new priest can be appointed.

