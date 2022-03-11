Advertisement

Vt. priest removed from parish for bucking diocese COVID protocols

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Diocese has sidelined a priest for ignoring pandemic safety measures.

Bishop Christopher Coyne says Reverend Peter Williams of the Holy Family Parish in Springfield was removed Tuesday from his duties. Coyne says Williams for months refused to wear a mask during services. While the decision was challenging, he says it was the right one.

“There is a large division in the parish. There is a lot of anger over this. If all you have to do is wear a mask -- a piece of cloth over your face -- in order for people to feel safe to come to be with you and if that’s all you have to do -- why. Just do it” Coyne said.

He says Williams’ actions were a sign of disobedience and disrespect towards the office of the bishop. The parish is working to maintain coverage until a new priest can be appointed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Angela Birk
Woman accused of dragging trooper with car arrested
Massena man charged with armed rampage

Latest News

File photo
New York is urged to pay public’s ballooning utility debt
File image
Claremont funeral home director accused of operating without license
FILE photo.
Vt. students to join in on nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout
Vermont students are joining a nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout and leaving their classrooms Friday...
Vt. students to join in on nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout