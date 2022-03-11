Advertisement

Vt. Senate approves bill banning discriminatory school mascots

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a bill that would ban public schools from having discriminatory mascots or nicknames.

The measure still must be considered by the House. It comes as a number of Vermont school districts in recent years have changed mascots and nicknames considered to be offensive, causing division in some communities.

Sen. Brian Campion, a Democrat, says with the legislation, the Senate Committee on Education wants to ensure that “Vermont schools provide positive and inclusive learning environments for all students by eliminating the use of discriminatory school mascots.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

