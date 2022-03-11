Vt. Senate approves bill banning discriminatory school mascots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a bill that would ban public schools from having discriminatory mascots or nicknames.

The measure still must be considered by the House. It comes as a number of Vermont school districts in recent years have changed mascots and nicknames considered to be offensive, causing division in some communities.

Sen. Brian Campion, a Democrat, says with the legislation, the Senate Committee on Education wants to ensure that “Vermont schools provide positive and inclusive learning environments for all students by eliminating the use of discriminatory school mascots.”

Related Stories:

‘School branding’ bill would ban discriminatory mascots

Vt. bill takes aim at controversial mascots and imagery in public schools

Rutland students weigh in on mascot reversal

Rutland reacts to mascot reversal

Rutland School mascot voted back to ‘Raiders’

Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)