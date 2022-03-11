Advertisement

Vt. students to join in on nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout

Vermont students are joining a nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout and leaving their classrooms Friday according to Outright Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The protest is in response to the Texas Governor’s directive for social service investigations into the parents of children who undergo gender affirming surgery.

It’s also about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which stops teachers from talking about gender and sexuality.

Students will be walking out Friday afternoon and are calling on school staff and administrators to join them.

