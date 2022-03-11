Vt. students to join in on nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students are joining a nationwide LGBTQ+ walkout and leaving their classrooms Friday according to Outright Vermont.

The protest is in response to the Texas Governor’s directive for social service investigations into the parents of children who undergo gender affirming surgery.

It’s also about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which stops teachers from talking about gender and sexuality.

Students will be walking out Friday afternoon and are calling on school staff and administrators to join them.

