BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Today will be the calm before the storm. A good, old-fashioned, classic mid-March snowstorm will be coming in tonight through Saturday.

Today will just be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the northern counties, mainly in the higher elevations.

The storm will move in tonight from NW to SE, starting in northern NY this evening with a brief wintry mix of rain & snow changing over to just plain snow overnight. That brief mix will move into the northern Champlain Valley in the middle of the night tonight and quickly transition to heavy, wet snow by daybreak Saturday. The light mixed precipitation will still be in our far southeastern areas at dawn on Saturday.

As the storm rapidly intensifies, the snow will come down hard and heavy throughout the morning hours and a bit into the afternoon. Then the snow will taper off to snow showers as the storm system quickly pulls away to our northeast.

Strong NW winds will kick in during the afternoon, bringing in very cold air, and blowing and drifting the new-fallen snow. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens BELOW zero by Sunday morning.

The wind will ease up on Sunday and there will be some sunshine.

We’ll get right back to springlike weather next week with high temperatures climbing back into the 40s, and even the low 50s by the end of the week. There is a chance for just a few rain/snow showers on Tuesday.

Daylight Saving Time starts early this Sunday. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour (”spring forward”). Also, take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

