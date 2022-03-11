BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Storm Warming is in effect for our region from Friday night though Sunday morning. Heavy snow is expected to overspread the region starting Saturday morning, falling heavy at times through the day. Roads will be snow covered and slippery with hazardous driving possible. As steady snow begins to taper off late Saturday afternoon and evening, winds will pick up and turn gusty. Blowing and drifting snow will cause additional issues regarding reduced visibilities and slippery roads.

Snowfall totals in most spots will be in the 6-12″ range by late on Saturday. Highest snow totals will likely be in north central and northeaster Vermont. Slightly lighter amounts are possible in the Champlain Valley and southeastern parts of Vermont where more mixing with rain is possible. Snow showers will linger through Saturday night and into Sunday with some additional accumulation likely.

Gusty winds up to 40mph will cause bitter cold wind chills on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Wind chill values will drop below zero through the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will remain cold through Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s.

Spring-like weather returns quickly by the start of next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy through Wednesday with highs in the 40s. The warm up continues through the end of the week with 50 degree temperatures possible, with some spots getting close to 60 degrees.

