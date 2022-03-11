BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our next winter storm heads our way for the start of the weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Friday evening through Saturday night for our region for the potential for 6-12 inches of snow. Clouds will thicken up Friday with highs well into the low to mid 40s. Precipitation will arrive Friday night as a mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow in most spots by the start of the day on Saturday.

Snow will fall heavy at times on Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon. Roads will likely be snow covered and slippery throughout the day. Snow will begin to taper off late Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Winds will be on the increase which may cause additional blowing and drifting snow, as well as bitter cold wind chills on Sunday morning.

After a blustery day on Sunday, temperatures warm right back up again by Monday. Temperatures will feel Spring-like for most of next week with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

