2022 Penguin Plunge set for Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday, over 800 people are expected to be plunging into Lake Champlain for this year’s Penguin Plunge.

With Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire expected to get hammered with a foot of snow or more, the plunge is still on. The event has nearly raised their goal of $460,000 and donations are still being accepted. Those who want to donate can go to the Special Olympics website. The money raised goes towards Special Olympics Vermont and impacts athletes with intellectual disabilities and their families across the state.

Missy Siner Shea, the President & CEO of Special Olympics Vermont says “we are just delighted to be holding a traditional plunge this year. So grateful for the over 800 plungers who are coming. We have almost raised, we have almost gotten to our goal of $460,000. A little more push and we are going to get there.”

“Seeing the people that are jumping in with me. They volunteered and there my friends and I really like them for doing this for me” says, Chelsea Waldner of Special Olympics Vermont.

Those who cant attend but want to participate, virtually. The organization suggests some ideas including going out in the snow and making a snow angel in shorts and a t-shirt, or dumping a bucket of snow on yourself.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m.

