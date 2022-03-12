Advertisement

‘Facing the Sunrise’ performing arts series showcasing Black artists

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Clemmons Family Farm is showcasing the talent of Black artists in Vermont with a brand new performing arts series.

The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series aims to celebrate and teach about Black people’s experiences with positive and uplifting messages from Vermont’s Black artist community.

KeruBo, a Kenya-born singer-songwriter, is the first performer to take the stage. She sings African folk music, Afro-pop and Afro-jazz.

KeruBo says her music is about healing, preserving African culture and heritage, and highlighting social issues affecting vulnerable communities, such as women and children.

“I want them to go back home and feel energized and they’ll be feeling joy and they’ll remember some history about Africa,” KeruBo said.

The series was set to kick off on Saturday, March 12 at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury, but was postponed due to inclement weather. No word yet on when it will be rescheduled.

