Meet the acting director of Burlington’s REIB office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has appointed Phet Keomanyvanh as acting director for the office of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

The department’s founder and director left her position two months ago. Recently, three others followed. While there have been a few shake-ups, Keomanyvanh says she’s focusing on the future.

“The more that we embrace diversity and racial equity, it helps us all become more whole,” Keomanyvanh says.

She has been a city employee for the past six years, but says her roles within the REIB office have been special. “I’ve always wanted to work in developing ways that I can be involved in helping other people who don’t have a voice.”

Keomanyvanh and her family resettled in St. Johnsbury when she was five, after leaving Laos and spending time in several refugee camps.

“Growing up in Vermont, I had a lot of incidents where people had slurs on me and also made me feel that I didn’t belong, and told me that I didn’t belong,” Keomanyvanh described.

As acting director, Keomanyvanh wants to acknowledge Burlington’s growing diversity, while addressing systemic inequities.

“My goal is to really bring stability and continue the operations,” she said. “I’m rolling out the Juneteenth and we are going to be continuing with the strategic road map.”

She said the road map is a set of plans put forth by residents. This includes working on policies surrounding health and housing.

“I’m really excited to be able to do my part and I look forward to the work,” Keomanyvahn said. “I feel really humbled to be in this position.”

