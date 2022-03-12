Advertisement

Meet the acting director of Burlington’s REIB office

By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has appointed Phet Keomanyvanh as acting director for the office of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

The department’s founder and director left her position two months ago. Recently, three others followed. While there have been a few shake-ups, Keomanyvanh says she’s focusing on the future.

“The more that we embrace diversity and racial equity, it helps us all become more whole,” Keomanyvanh says.

She has been a city employee for the past six years, but says her roles within the REIB office have been special. “I’ve always wanted to work in developing ways that I can be involved in helping other people who don’t have a voice.”

Keomanyvanh and her family resettled in St. Johnsbury when she was five, after leaving Laos and spending time in several refugee camps.

“Growing up in Vermont, I had a lot of incidents where people had slurs on me and also made me feel that I didn’t belong, and told me that I didn’t belong,” Keomanyvanh described.

As acting director, Keomanyvanh wants to acknowledge Burlington’s growing diversity, while addressing systemic inequities.

“My goal is to really bring stability and continue the operations,” she said. “I’m rolling out the Juneteenth and we are going to be continuing with the strategic road map.”

She said the road map is a set of plans put forth by residents. This includes working on policies surrounding health and housing.

“I’m really excited to be able to do my part and I look forward to the work,” Keomanyvahn said. “I feel really humbled to be in this position.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Birk
Woman accused of dragging trooper with car arrested
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
Middlebury College is in the throes of its largest COVID outbreak to date.
How students are dealing with Middlebury College’s biggest COVID outbreak
Thursday is the last day on the job for Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and...
More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office
Ambulance generic
Police investigating fatal hit and run in East Barre

Latest News

2022 Penguin Plunge set for Saturday
Penguin Plunge
2022 Penguin Plunge set for this weekend
Phet Keomantyanh
Meet the acting director of Burlington’s REIB office
x
Sununu: NH bill to secede from US ‘crazy’